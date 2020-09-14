Quiz! Can you name every club Mohamed Salah has scored against for Liverpool?

Eight minutes on the clock, 96 clubs for you to guess.

When Liverpool signed Roma winger Mohamed Salah in 2017, it was hard to judge exactly how he was going to fit in at Anfield.

Here was a right-winger who didn't exactly light up the Premier League last time around at Chelsea. Arguably Liverpool's best player, Sadio Mané, was being out on the right, too.

From almost the very first minute, however, Salah has looked born to play for the club. It's been just over three years that the Egyptian hero has been a Red - and he's almost at 100 goals already.

Since he started the season with a hat-trick at the weekend, we wondered how many of his other goals you remember...

