Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever relegated?
Norwich City are the first club to be relegated this season - who else do they join in history?
You have 10 minutes to guess 83 clubs.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the clubs with the 30 most expensive squads in the world?
Poor Norwich City. No one likes being relegated, let alone the first of the season.
While relegation is a good thing in that it keeps the Premier League fresh, three teams have to face the heartbreak at the end of the season. And sometimes, it truly does feel heartbreaking.
Over the years we've seen all kinds of teams go down. The plucky, underfunded underdogs; the too-good-second-tier, not-quite-good-enough-for-Premier-league yo-yo boys; the how-the-hell-are-they-here sides that seem far too good to go down, but do anyway.
The question is, how many of them do you actually remember?
While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - just £9.99 for the first six months, over £38 cheaper than buying it in the shops!
NOW READ...
RANKED The 20 worst Premier League teams ever – by points total
LOCKDOWN FOOTBALL Who controls the fake crowd noise? How clubs are experimenting with match atmosphere in empty stadiums
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.