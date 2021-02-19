Quiz! Can you name the scorers in the last 20 Merseyside derbies?

Eight minutes on the clock, 48 players to guess.

The last time that Everton beat Liverpool, Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta scored the goals. It was far too long for fans' likings.

Over the last 10 years, there have been a smattering of 0-0s, some high-scoring thrillers and a handful of FA Cup clashes. Generally, the red tide has prevailed.

Still, this weekend offers perhaps the best opportunity to do so since then. Don Carlo's tricky Toffees are soaring right now and after Liverpool lost 7-2 to Aston Villa, James Rodriguez and co might fancy themselves to capitalise on what has been an uncharacteristically shaky Liverpool team.

But who are this season's Goodison heroes looking to chisel their names next to in Merseyside derby history?

