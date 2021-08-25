Ranked! Europe's 5 biggest spenders this transfer window

Regardless of whether or not normality returned to society at large, one thing felt inevitable: the excess of the transfer market. On that front, it's felt like just another summer, really.

And while Barcelona reel from their mounting debt and Liverpool have a quiet one, other clubs across the continent (ok, all in England, actually) have been stumping up considerable cash to beef up their squads for the new season.

THE NEW SEASON FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions

Here are the top five...

5. Aston Villa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They could yet be displaced from the list, but as things stands, Villa have spent more than the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and Liverpool this summer.

Danny Ings, Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia have all move to Villa Park for fees around the £30 million mark (with Ashley Young also joining on a free and Axel Tuanzebe on loan from Manchester United).

Of course, the £100 million sale of Jack Grealish to Manchester City will have balanced the books, but can certainly be said to have pushed the boat out over the course of the window.

4. Chelsea

Chelsea have actually made two signings this summer - but back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli doesn't factor in for the purposes of this list.

The Blues have only paid one fee, but it was a whopping one close to £100 million to re-sign Romelu Lukaku - who returns to Stamford Bridge seven years after joining Everton for a fraction of that price (£28 million, to be precise).

It's a deal that makes Lukaku the most expensive player of all time over the course of his career, with all fees paid for the Belgian totalling the not inconsiderable amount of £285 million.

3. Manchester United

(Image credit: PA Images)

Like Chelsea, United added goalkeeping cover - in the form of the returning Tom Heaton - but they opened the chequebook for not one but two marquee signings: Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

A year after they were rebuffed by Borussia Dortmund in the pursuit of Sancho, United finally got their man, shelling out £73 million for the England international's services.

Varane came rather cheaper - costing anything from £34 million to £42 million, according to reports - but either way, the arrival of the former Real Madrid defender took the Red Devil's summer spending past the £100 million mark.

2. Manchester City

The signing of Jack Grealish - the most expensive English player ever at £100 million - alone would have put City third on this last, but they edge ahead of their arch-rivals thanks to an arrival that didn't get quite as much attention...

Brazlian winger Kayky's £9 million switch from Fluminense ensures that City, having been crowned Premier League champions once again last season, beat United in another table.

Oh, and they also signed Scott Carson on a free. It really does seem to be the summer of the third choice 'keeper.

1. Arsenal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You could be forgiven for not believing it, given their miserable start to the season, but Arsenal are indeed Europe's biggest spenders in the summer of 2021.

The signings of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and, most recently, the returning Martin Odegaard have taken the Gunners' outlay to over £120 million.

And with just under a week of the window remaining and one or two rumours still lurking, that total might yet tick even higher.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep first every month.

NOW READ

LIST 12 of the most shocking player vs fan punch-ups

FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE FourFourTwo writers reveal their FPL teams

ARSENAL It's not the defeats that are worrying for Arsenal – it's the total lack of creativity