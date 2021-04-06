Trending

Real Madrid vs Liverpool live – Champions League quarter-final, first leg

By

Follow our Real Madrid vs Liverpool liveblog, for all the action from the Champions League quarter-final first leg in Spain

7.11pm: We’ll be covering the whole match, including build-up, right here – but if you’re looking to watch the 8pm kick-off with a live stream or on TV, then we’ve got your covered too: here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool tonight.

7.02pm BST: It's Champions League quarter-final time! Tonight, we'll be covering all the action of from Real Madrid vs Liverpool, right here.

Team news is just in, so that seems like the best place to start.

Here's how Liverpool's starting XI looks:

And here's how Real Madrid shape up:

