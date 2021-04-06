Real Madrid vs Liverpool live – Champions League quarter-final, first leg

7.11pm: We’ll be covering the whole match, including build-up, right here – but if you’re looking to watch the 8pm kick-off with a live stream or on TV, then we’ve got your covered too: here’s how to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool tonight .

7.02pm BST: It's Champions League quarter-final time! Tonight, we'll be covering all the action of from Real Madrid vs Liverpool, right here.

Team news is just in, so that seems like the best place to start.

Here's how Liverpool's starting XI looks:

Tonight's line-up to face @realmadrid 👊 #RMALIV | #UCLApril 6, 2021 See more

And here's how Real Madrid shape up: