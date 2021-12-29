Should clubs be punished for cancelling games?

AFC Wimbledon already had an importance that belied their status among League One’s lesser lights. England’s greatest phoenix club, the model of fan ownership, the outfit who secured six promotions and built a stadium near what was long their home had existed as an antidote to the global superclubs and the corporatisation of the game.

They did football another service this week. Their public letter to the EFL laid bare what others were thinking privately: that amid football’s raft of postponements, too many others are trying to get games called off. Wimbledon, with “a fraction of the resources” of their peers, let alone clubs in higher divisions, have tried to play theirs. Wimbledon’s Boxing Day match against Charlton did not go ahead, with Athletic claiming they were unable to fulfil the fixture. On the same day in London, Crystal Palace tried to ensure they did not have to take on Tottenham.

RANKED! The 100 best football stadiums in Britain

Their manager, Patrick Vieira, had tested positive for Covid. Yet when the teamsheets arrived, there was some surprise: Palace were able to name 10 of the starting 11 from their previous game while the 11th, the £18 million defender Marc Guehi, was on a bench that also included England international Martin Kelly, Netherlands international Jairo Riedewald, Premier League champion Jeffrey Schlupp, the hugely talented Nathan Ferguson and striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who will cost the Eagles £15 million if they purchase him. In short, the Premier League were right to refuse their requests.

But this is not just about Palace. It is apparent that many of the postponements were necessary. It is also suspected (and not just by AFC Wimbledon because some other clubs agree) that many others were not. Covid has given disreputable companies a readymade excuse to let people down. It is resoundingly depressing that some football clubs are among their number.

Some are neglecting their duty to opponents and match-going fans alike; it was disgraceful when Hull cancelled their Boxing Day match against Blackburn two hours before kick-off. When Wimbledon called for the EFL to do more to ensure games are played, that should extend to filling the information gap if they cannot. One-line statements are not enough: everyone affected deserves the full picture of who is unavailable, why and when they are expected back.

Instead, it is hard to escape the feeling clubs are trying to exploit and abuse the situation, using the chance of a postponement as a tactical ploy, attempting to ensure they can play rearranged games with stronger sides when, if they are lucky, their opponents may be weaker. It is showing a misplaced sense of entitlement: the right to call off a match is not a fundamental footballing right. It is as if a year behind closed doors blinded them to the sense that supporters might have rearranged their working and social lives to plan to watch their team, sometimes away from home, on a particular date. It would be appreciated if some of the many managers moaning about the fixture list instead devoted their attentions instead to complaining about the clubs trying not to fulfil it.

And so we have a ludicrous scenario where football clubs are doing everything they can to not play football. Some of them are the Christmas Invincibles, unbeaten because they profess themselves unable to take the field and think they can get away with it.

As Wimbledon said, clubs have to be held accountable. It is miserable in itself that the Premier League and the Football League might have to punish members who are trying to dodge their duty to play when they are able to do so. Rewind to the 1990s and Middlesbrough were relegated after being deducted three points when, amid injuries, they failed to turn up for a Premier League game at Blackburn.

Now we are in the saddening situation where large fines and points deductions seem required as deterrents for clubs who look to postpone when they are actually able to play. Football needs to stamp down on its own cancellation culture.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

RANKED! The 50 best managers in the world

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big 2021 quiz?