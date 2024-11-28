The Big Football Quiz of 2021: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

After a year derailed by the pandemic, 2021 was when some semblance of normality began to return. Fans were gradually allowed back in stadiums and the eerie echoes of lockdown football slowly became a thing of the past.

Euro 2020 took place a year late, and it was of course a tournament of heartbreak for England's increasingly optimistic fans. That penalty shootout at Wembley still stings.

In the Premier League, Manchester City reestablished their dominance and won the first of their four successive tiles, and Thomas Tuchel inspired Chelsea to an unlikely Champions League trophy.

But how much do you remember from 2021? A lot can happen in three years and things are easily forgotten, so how many of our 20 questions can you answer correctly?

There is also no time to rush this football quiz, so take your time and relax, with an unlimited time limit available.

