Southampton v West Ham United live stream: How to watch the Premier League game from anywhere in the world

Southampton v West Ham United live stream, Saturday 11 September, 3pm BST

West Ham will be looking to continue their fine start to the season when they take on Southampton on Saturday.

David Moyes' side are sitting pretty in second place heading into the weekend's action. A come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Newcastle on the opening day was followed by an even more impressive 4-1 defeat of Leicester at the London Stadium. West Ham had the chance to make it three wins from three on home turf a week later, but a dogged Crystal Palace side held out for a 2-2 draw.

West Ham were the Premier League's surprise package last term. They spent much of the campaign on the cusp of the top four and ultimately finished, above Tottenham and Arsenal. Repeating the feat will be difficult this term, but West Ham are certainly going about things in the right way. They kept hold of their key players in the summer and improved Moyes's squad with signings from elsewhere, and their performances to date suggest the Hammers do not intend to sink back down the table this season.

Southampton were one of the busiest sides in the top division in the summer market, in terms of both incomings and outgoings. Ralph Hasenhuttl would no doubt have preferred to keep hold of Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard, but Adam Armstrong and Tino Livramento have made bright starts on the south coast, while Thierry Small and Armando Broja look like exciting additions. Saints are yet to win in 2021/22, although they did pick up creditable draws against Manchester United and Newcastle.

West Ham will again be without Winston Reid, who has not featured for the club since March 2018. Kurt Zouma's debut will have to wait after he was granted permission to return to France due to personal reasons. Nikola Vlasic, who joined the Hammers on transfer deadline day, is likely to begin the match on the bench.

Southampton remain without long-term absentee Will Smallbone, while Theo Walcott, Shane Long and Adam Armstrong are also sidelined for this weekend's fixture. Long tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, while Walcott and Armstrong are injured.

