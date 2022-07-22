Sweden v Belgium live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

Sweden v Belgium live stream, Friday 22 July, 8pm BST, BBC One

Sweden will be looking to reach the semi-finals of a major tournament for the third time in a row when they face Belgium on Friday.

Tipped by many to win Euro 2022 before a ball had been kicked, Sweden impressed in the group phase. It was clear going into the summer that this was a team on the rise. A semi-final appearance at the World Cup three years ago was followed by the silver medal at the Olympics held in Japan last summer.

More than most other teams at this tournament, Sweden have made significant progress since the last edition of the European Women's Championship five years ago.

Peter Gerhardsson's side got their campaign under way with a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands. It was a result they would have settled for beforehand - they were facing the reigning champions, after all - but the Swedes might have been slightly disappointed in the immediate aftermath following their domination of the first half.

A 2-1 victory over Switzerland followed on matchday two, before Sweden secured top spot in Group C with a 5-0 thumping of Portugal on Sunday. Progressing in top spot meant they avoided France in the quarter-finals, with Belgium a much kinder tie.

That is not to say the Red Flames should be underestimated here. They pushed France close in their second game of the group phase, going down 2-1 to a team that had thrashed Italy a few days prior. Belgium's triumph over the Azzurre on Monday secured their place in the knockout phase for the first time.

Yet for all that Belgium should not be taken lightly, it would be a huge surprise if they avoided defeat here. Sweden are a well-balanced team from back to front, and they have the combination of experience and quality to get the job done at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Friday 22 July. The game is live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

