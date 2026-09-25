How to watch Italy vs Belgium for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League opener

Watch Italy vs Belgium for free from anywhere in the world as two new managers meet. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Italy and Belgium both have new managers as they enter the newest edition of the Nations League.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup yet again, turning to Roberto Mancini in an attempt to get them back on track. Belgium have replaced Rudi Garcia with former Dutch international Mark van Bommel.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Italy vs Belgium online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Italy vs Belgium for free? Yes, Italy vs Belgium is free to watch in Ireland on Virgin Media Play, on RAI Play in Italy and VTM GO in Belgium. Virgin Media Play's stream will have English commentary available. Abroad for Italy vs Belgium? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Italy vs Belgium from anywhere

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📺 Stream Italy vs Belgium

Watch Italy vs Belgium in the UK

UK viewers can watch Italy vs Belgium live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Watch Italy vs Belgium on Amazon Prime Video Fans in the UK can watch Italy vs Belgium on Amazon Prime Video, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that requires for you to gain access to this Nations League match.

Watch Italy vs Belgium in the US

In the US, Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League and will show Italy vs Belgium on Fox Sports 2.

Watch Italy vs Belgium in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Italy vs Belgium live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3.

Watch Italy vs Belgium on beIN Sports Watch Italy vs Belgium live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Italy vs Belgium: Nations League preview

Van Bommel has inherited one of the tougher briefs in European international football. Belgium have already been unable to live up to the expectations set by their array of talent. Now, they carry the weight of that failure too.

Having managed in Belgium as well as the Netherlands and Germany, Van Bommel has some managerial pedigree. He was a success with Antwerp but has been out of the management game for more than two years.

Mancini is a known quantity in Italy and around the globe. The 61-year-old has returned for a second stint in charge of the national team after leading them to European Championship glory in 2021.

This is one of the opening fixtures in Group A1, which looks very promising in terms of potential entertainment value. The other game sees France take on Turkey in one of the most top-heavy groups – in theory – anywhere in the Nations League.

Belgium haven't beaten Italy in a competitive fixture since 1972. Last time they met was also in the Nations League and ended in a 1-0 win for the Azzurri in Brussels two years ago.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Italy 2-0 Belgium

The Mancini factor should see Italy past a Belgium team in transition.