Tottenham vs Manchester United odds: Under-pressure Solskjaer tipped to cling on with a win

The Tottenham vs Manchester United odds for Saturday's game point to an exciting encounter of what has been dubbed "El Sackico" this week.

Manchester United travel to London on Saturday for what could fairly be described as the biggest game of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial career so far.

After last weekend’s 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool, the Red Devils are in desperate need of a response at Tottenham, who themselves will be looking to bounce back from defeat to West Ham.

United, despite their inconsistent form and less than convincing performances, are the 13/10 favourites with Betfair, while Spurs can be backed at 15/8.

A draw is 5/2, though Tottenham have yet to end a game on level terms this season, winning five and losing four of their nine matches.

Neither side have looked particularly secure at the back, United especially so, and both teams to score is 8/15, suggesting more goals could be shipped at both ends. A high-scoring match of over 3.5 goals also seems a distinct possibility at 7/4.

Solskjaer will be aware of the need to tighten things up defensively, though, after last weekend’s horror show at Old Trafford. But a disciplined, narrow victory doesn’t seem the obvious outcome, with United 5/1 to win in a game of fewer than 2.5 goals.

UNITED 'Load of b*llocks' - Former Manchester United star questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching

At the other end of the pitch, the match could well be decided by the form of the two high-profile forwards involved: Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo. They are 9/2 to both score, and both 25/1 to net hat-tricks.

Other likely goal scorers include Bruno Fernandes and Son Heung-min, who are 17/10 to score anytime.

With neither team expected to be in contention for the title, this could be a significant game in the race for a top four place. United are odds-on at 8/13 to make the Champions League next season, while Spurs are outsiders at 6/1, but that may change with a positive result on Saturday evening.

For United, the reality appears to have hit home after the humbling Liverpool defeat. Those that still believe in Solskjaer’s team, though, can back a United title win and Ronaldo Golden Boot double at 275/1.

Image Get up to £100 in free bets when you sign up to Betfair View Deal

Tottenham vs Manchester United odds

Tottenham vs Manchester United odds

Tottenham 15/8

Draw 5/2

Manchester United 13/10

Bet here

Top four finish odds

Liverpool 1/40

Manchester United 8/13

Arsenal 9/2

Tottenham 6/1

West Ham 9/1

Bet here

New customer offer. Place 5 x £10 or more bets to receive £20 in free bets. Repeat up to 5 times to receive maximum £100 bonus. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Exchange bets excluded. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. 18+

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

BALLON d'OR Who's the best player in the world?

MOURINHO Has the time come for the Special One to retire?

TACTICS How would Manchester United play under Antonio Conte or Zinedine Zidane?