Turkey Euro 2020 fixtures: Who do they play and when?

Turkey's Euro 2020 fixtures begin at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico against Italy on June 11 in the tournament’s opening game.

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to postpone the tournament by 12 months.

The competition, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will take place a month later, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley on July 11.

Turkey Euro 2020 fixtures

June 11: Italy, 8pm

June 16: Wales, 5pm

June 20: Switzerland, 5pm

Turkey didn't progress further than the group stages at Euro 2016, but enjoyed a memorable run to the semi-finals back in 2008.

They will be aiming to get through Group A this summer after an impressive qualifying campaign in which they finished second in their group, two points behind France, but defeated the world champions 2-0 in Konya.

That secured a place at the competition for Senol Gunes’ side, but they face a tough opening game away to Italy on June 11 in the curtain-raising fixture.

Turkey then face Wales in Baku on June 16, before completing their group fixtures against Switzerland on June 20, again in the Azerbaijani capital.

If they finish top of Group A, they will face the Group C runner-up - one of the Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria or North Macedonia - in the round of 16 on June 26.

If Turkey finish second, they will take on the Group B runner-up - Belgium, Russia, Denmark or Finland.

Turkey could still advance to the knockout phase if they finish outside the top two of their group, with four last-16 spots available to the best third-placed finishers.