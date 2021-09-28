When did Lionel Messi work with Pep Guardiola and what did they win?

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola will reunite this evening when PSG host Manchester City in the Champions League. The Argentine forward and Catalan manager are widely regarded as the very best in their fields, and fans are eagerly anticipating the group stage clash between two of Europe's wealthiest clubs.

The pair are well known to one another, having worked together over a successful four-year stint at Barcelona. Between 2008 and 2012, when Guardiola managed the Spanish giants, the club claimed three La Ligas, two Copa Del Reys, two Champions Leagues and two Clubs World Cups. It was also during this spell that Messi developed into the best player in world football, claiming four straight Ballon D'Ors between 2009 and 2012.

Guardiola then departed, taking a year's sabbatical before a successful stint in charge of German juggernauts Bayern Munich. He moved to Manchester City in 2015, where he has enjoyed yet more success.

Lionel Messi remained at Barcelona for another nine seasons after the coach's departure, winning another five La Ligas and one Champions League title. He left the club in the summer, amid financial difficulty at Barcelona, to join Paris-Saint Germain.

The pair have faced one another four times in Europe since they worked together, with Messi's side defeating Guardiola's on two occasions and losing twice. However, Messi's side have never been knocked out by a Guardiola team.

Messi scored twice as Barcelona defeated Bayern Munich 5-3 over two legs in the 2014/15 semi-finals, and thrice as they defeated Manchester City twice in the 2016/17 group stage. The Manchester City boss has frequently spoken of his admiration for a player who was critical to the success he enjoyed in his first senior role.

They were almost reunited at Manchester City last summer, as rumours did the rounds that Barcelona would be forced to lose their star player for free. As it transpired, Messi stuck around for one more season before joining PSG. Tonight they face off again.

