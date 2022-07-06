Women's Euro 2022: Is goal-line technology in operation?
One question at Women's Euro 2022 is whether goal-line technology is in operation.
VAR is being used at the tournament, just as it was at Euro 2020, the men's edition of the tournament. Goal-line technology is in operation not just in international football but the Premier League.
At the moment though, the WSL doesn't have goal-line technology. Many of the referees in the league aren't professional.
Is goal-line technology in operation at Women's Euro 2022?
Yes, there is goal-line technology at the Women's Euros.
Beth Mead's opening goal of the tournament was confirmed by goal-line tech, which buzzed for the referee to give the goal. After a quick VAR check to affirm that the goal had crossed the line, the goal was given.
Goal-line technology is in place in all games at the tournament.
