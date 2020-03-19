A look back at the eight major honours in Michael Owen’s career

Michael Owen announced his retirement seven years ago after a glittering career that took in spells with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United and Stoke. Here, the PA news agency looks at the major prizes he collected.

2001 League Cup – Liverpool 1 Birmingham 1 (Liverpool won 5-4 on pens)

Owen was an unused substitute when Liverpool won the League Cup in 2001 (PA)

Owen was an unused substitute as he won his first major trophy with Liverpool following a penalty shoot-out win over Birmingham at the Millennium Stadium.

2001 FA Cup – Liverpool 2 Arsenal 1

Owen won the FA Cup for Liverpool with two late goals in the final in Cardiff (PA)

Owen almost single-handedly kept Liverpool on course for a cup treble as he scored twice in the final seven minutes to snatch victory from Arsenal after Freddie Ljungberg’s opener.

2001 UEFA Cup – Liverpool 5 Alaves 4 (after extra time)

Liverpool beat Alaves to secure a cup treble (PA)

Started but did not score as Liverpool secured the treble in a memorable contest at the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund. Was substituted on 78 minutes before the drama of extra time.

2001 UEFA Super Cup – Bayern Munich 2 Liverpool 3

The last time Liverpool faced Bayern Munich in European competition…— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 18, 2018

Owen scored the decisive third goal as Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead before

holding on to win 3-2 against the Champions League winners in Monaco.

🏅 Pallone d'Oro 2001 ✅— La UEFA (@UEFAcom_it) December 14, 2019

Owen won the Ballon d’Or for his exploits, beating the likes of Raul,

Oliver Kahn and David Beckham to the title.

2003 League Cup – Liverpool 2 Manchester United 0

Owen (left) and Steven Gerrard (right) both scored as Liverpool beat Man Utd in the 2003 League Cup final (Martin Ricket/PA)

Ensured Liverpool’s second League Cup success in three years with the game’s second goal on 86 minutes after Steven Gerrard’s first-half opener.

2010 League Cup – Aston Villa 1 Manchester United 2

Rooney's winner helped us beat Villa in 2010! Vote for our best League Cup final triumph here: https://t.co/HK8kElFYulpic.twitter.com/zBlQRP7Az6— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 25, 2017

Owen scored a 12th-minute equaliser as he won a medal in his debut

season at Old Trafford, but had to be replaced just before half-time through injury.

2011 Premier League

Owen was involved when United won the Premier League in 2011 (PA)

Lifted the Premier League title for the first time with Manchester United. Owen scored twice in 11 appearances, enough a winner’s medal.