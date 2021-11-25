Arsenal could make £60m in sales this January ahead of making marquee signing, according to report

Arsenal could be set to sell big players as soon as January, according to reports from Calciomercato.

Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both out of contract in the summer, while goalkeeper Bernd Leno has lost his place between the sticks to the impressive Aaron Ramsdale. All three could be jettisoned from the club, say the report.

That's without counting Mohamed Elneny, who has reportedly agreed to move to Galatasaray, or Calum Chambers, who is a £5m target for Everton.

£8m could be raised from the clause for Marseille to sign Matteo Guendouzi while Fiorentina can purchase Lucas Torreira for £15m - and are reportedly interested in doing so. Altogether, that could total up to £60m.

Arsenal have had a habit of losing players for free at the end of their contracts and may be keen to avoid a repeat with Nketiah and Lacazette. Nketiah, in particular, is a valuable asset who may spark a bidding war, should the Gunners open the floor in January.

Leno, meanwhile, may look for first-team football elsewhere. The German is said to be unhappy at losing the no.1 spot in Arsenal's side and considering his future.

Director Josh Kroenke recently hinted that Arsenal had not finished investing in the areas that they wanted to, with reports coming from The Athletic that Arsenal's new transfer strategy involves taking advantage of a "distressed market".

With the Gunners light in midfield, Renato Sanches has been mentioned as a potential target, while links to Lyon ace Houssem Aouar persist, with the Frenchman also running down his contract.

Arsenal have been linked with Romanian starlet Ianis Stoica in recent days, while the club are in the market for another right-back to challenge Takehiro Tomiyasu - and Tino Livramento of Southampton fits the bill.

The Gunners take on Newcastle in the early kick-off this weekend.