Arsenal report: Brazilian wonderkid agrees "absurd" transfer

Arsenal have landed their first signing of the season.

That's according to reports claiming that a Brazilian wonderkid has agreed terms with the club and will be added to the side ahead of next season.

The Gunners are adding quality this summer according to manager Mikel Arteta, who has enforced the need to improve upon a campaign in which his side have pushed towards a top-four finish but lost a dozen games.

According to the Express, the deal has already been reached – with Arsenal paying as little as €3 million for the 19-year-old. It's believed that Nicolas Pepe, the Gunners' record signing at around £72m could well depart as a result.

Now, World Cup winner Vampeta has told YouTube channel Jovem Pan Esportes that the deal is "absurd".

“This is absurd – they’re going to lose Marquinhos to Arsenal for €3m," the Brazilian said. "I don’t know if you remember that I used to say I watched Audax’s academy games, Marquinhos in the under-15… he used to already make the difference. I said here on the show, ‘There’s an U-15 at Sao Paulo, Marquinhos’… Now he’s going to leave on a silver platter.”

In recent seasons, Arsenal have made a habit of signing Brazilian stars – including current centre-back lynchpin Gabriel and Chelsea alumni Willian and David Luiz – but this deal is much more down sporting director Edu's street.

Former Invincible Edu worked in the Brazilian national set-up before taking a job at London Colney and was instrumental in the transfer that saw Gabriel Martinelli step up from the fourth tier of Brazilian football to Arsenal.

