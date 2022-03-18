Arsenal report: 'The French Bukayo Saka' targeted for Emirates move

Arsenal are set to spend big money this summer – and one 22-year-old winger could become the marquee buy.

With the Gunners targeting Champions League football and currently in the driving seat to secure fourth place, Mikel Arteta's side look poised to make signings that add quality and depth in the next transfer window.

And with the Emirates Stadium already home to three of the Premier League's most exciting young wide men in Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli, Arteta wants another.

According to German outlet Sport1, the north Londoners are one of the English sides leading the race for Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old has flown under the radar in the Bundesliga playing in the same team as fellow wonderkid, Florian Wirtz – and similarly to Arsenal star Saka, has displayed good decision-making, a wand of a left foot and an exciting ability to beat his full-back.

Arsenal would love to add the Frenchman to their ranks as an option on either wing, providing cover for the likes of Saka – especially if they're competing on multiple fronts next season.

But acquiring the Leverkusen gem won't be easy – and not just because Arsenal are one of a few teams circling. Diaby has been impressive this season, rising to become one of the most talked-about young wingers in Europe.

With Wirtz having suffered a long-term injury, it seems as if the German giants won't be able to sell their most prized asset this summer for the kind of money that they received when Chelsea paid them £72m for Kai Havertz – meaning that they'll be unlikely to let Diaby leave on the cheap.

Diaby is valued at £40m by Transfermarkt.

