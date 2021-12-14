Arsenal report: Top Bayern Munich scout poached as Mikel Arteta plans for big January window

Arsenal are planning a month of big activity when the transfer window opens, according to reports.

The Gunners have managed to snare Florian Bluchel, a top scout from Bayern Munich who has spent over a decade in Bavaria, to assist with their business in 2022. Bluchel began his career as a youth team video analyst progressing to become an International Scout, focusing on the Spanish, Italian, Polish, Czech, North America and German markets.

Arsenal are beginning to recognise the untapped markets that they could exploit more, having worked on relationships in Brazil via technical director Edu. North America is one such place that they are looking to strengthen, too.

The Gunners currently have 17-year-old Colorado Rapids winger Dantouma Traore training with the club – and the club are keen to find players from USA, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina since these leagues will all be easier to recruit from than second-tier European leagues, following Brexit rule changes.

Bluchel is merely the tip of the iceberg, however, when it comes to January activity.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rumoured to be heading for the exit door halfway through his three-year deal following a disciplinary dispute at the club over the weekend. There is interest from Barcelona, too, for the out-of-form Gabonese.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah complete a trio of forwards all teetering on the brink at London Colney, with these two facing contract expiry in the summer. Nicolas Pepe, meanwhile, made his first appearance at the weekend for a few weeks – but he is expected to depart the club soon, too.

Pepe joined from Lille in 2019 for a record £72m. The Ivorian has glimmered in flashes but remained inconsistent at best, with Arteta resigned to accepting £25m for a player Arsenal fans thought would transform the side.

The ownership has shown ambition recently and rumours suggest they could again invest, with significant signings needed to bolster a top-four push.

The Emirates outfit has been linked with Andrea Belotti, Dusan Vlahovic, Raheem Sterling, Jonathan David and Dejan Kulusevski as attacking acquisitions recently. There's a feeling that midfield could be strengthened too, with Frenkie De Jong rumoured.