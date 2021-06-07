Arsenal transfer news: Gunners lining up bid for Ruben Neves

Arsenal will reportedly make an approach for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this summer, as Mikel Arteta looks to revamp the Gunners’ midfield.

Wolves are said to be open to selling the Portuguese international, who signed from Porto in the summer of 2017, reuniting with former manager Nuno Espirito Santo – who left Molineux at the end of the season after four years in charge.

According to Mail Online, Neves has suggested to teammates that he would be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Granit Xhaka looks set to leave Arsenal, with Roma said to have held talks over a deal for the Switzerland captain, but would Neves be a suitable replacement?

There’s no denying the 24-year-old’s quality as a ball player and set-piece specialist – and he’s well known for having an absolute thronker in his locker – but there are concerns over his mobility compared to, say, other rumoured target Yves Bissouma of Brighton.

Equally, considering he’s played under him for the majority of his career, might Neves want to wait and see where Nuno winds up before making any decision about his future?

First things first, though, Neves is off to the Euros for his first major tournament, where Portugal are fancied to repeat their success of 2016 and go all the way.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Portugal's full 26-man squad

WALL CHART Euro 2020 wall chart: Download free with full schedule, fixtures and dates

DARREN BENT Former England striker answers FourFourTwo readers' questions