Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta insists he is ‘fully focused’ on the Gunners amid Barcelona links

Mikel Arteta says he is “fully focused” on his job at Arsenal despite being linked with Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman is under pressure at the Camp Nou and could be dismissed at the end of the season.

Barcelona are in fine form in La Liga, but they remain five points adrift of top spot.

League leaders Atletico Madrid also have a game in hand on the Catalan club, who advanced to the final of the Copa del Rey with victory over Sevilla on Wednesday.

Barcelona are also on the verge of elimination from the Champions League, having lost 4-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie with PSG.

The Blaugrana will elect a new president in a vote on Sunday, with Joan Laporta the favourite to become Josep Maria Bartomeu’s permanent successor.

According to reports, Laporta wants to replace Koeman if he is returned to a post he previously occupied between 2003 and 2010.

And Arteta is among the names under consideration by the frontrunner, who appointed Pep Guardiola in 2008.

Arteta joined Barcelona as a 15-year-old but did not make a senior appearance for the club.

However, he is still highly regarded at the Camp Nou and could be sounded out for the position if Laporta does triumph this weekend.

Arteta has a contract at Arsenal until 2023 and there have not yet been any talks about a potential extension.

The former midfielder came under pressure when the Gunners sat just above the Premier League relegation zone earlier this season.

And while Arteta says there has been no progress on contract discussions, he insists he is completely focused on Arsenal right now.

“There is always going to be speculation when there are elections in Barcelona, it's a huge team.

“Obviously I was raised there as a player and there is always going to be links. But I am fully focused to the job that I have to do here, which we have a lot to do, and I am really enjoying it.

“Today and tomorrow I am the manager of Arsenal Football Club and I am really enjoying it. And I want to do much better than what we have done.”

When asked about a new deal, he added: "No. We are in the middle of the season, we have a lot to play for and at the moment it is not a priority.

“I think that's OK. I still have a contract here. I am happy here and I don't think it is something urgent."

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE How Sheffield United went from chasing Europe to ceding the relegation battle

EURO 2020 12 UK stadiums that could host this summer's European Championship

YOUR ANSWERS What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers