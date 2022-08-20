Barcelona coach Xavi says Dest 'knows situation', admits Azpilicueta frustration

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has hinted that right-back Sergiño Dest will leave the Catalan club this summer and has admitted the Blaugrana were frustrated financially in their hopes of signing Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta.

Dest was not even included in the Barça squad for last weekend's 0-0 draw at home to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga and is one of the players who could be sold as the club look to raise additional for funds for the registration of €55 million summer signing Jules Kounde.

"Being honest, we wanted to sign Cesar Azpilicueta and we couldn't, so that's the situation," Xavi said in a press conference on Saturday when he was asked about the right-back position.

Centre-back Ronald Araujo started in that role against Rayo, with Sergi Roberto slotting in after coming on as a substitute with an hour played.

"We do have players who can provide cover there," Xavi said. "Ronald [Araujo] did well there last weekend, Sergi Roberto can play there and Kounde can as well in case of an emergency."

But Kounde is the one summer signing yet to be registered by LaLiga and Barcelona have been told they will need to raise funds through player sales in order to make the French defender eligible.

Asked if Dest also remains an option at right-back, Xavi said: "He knows what the situation is."

Meanwhile, centre-back Samuel Umtiti is expected to join Serie A side Lecce on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.