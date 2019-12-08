Ernesto Valverde suggests Arturo Vidal could leave for Man United - report

Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal's time at Barcelona may be coming to an end, with his manager hinting at a move away in January.

According to The Mirror, Vidal is said to be frustrated by his lack of playing time at Barcelona this season, having been edged out of a regular starting place by new signing Frenkie De Jong.

When asked about Vidal's future, Ernesto Valverde left the door open for a possible move:

"Vidal is our player. We are happy with him. There are so many rumours. We will see tomorrow if he plays or not.

"And when the January transfer window arrives, we will see what happens.

"There's a lot of things going on in January but it's true that we have a lot of midfielders."

Man United have reportedly already approached Vidal's agent over a possible £13m move as they attempt to shore up their central midfield. Scott McTominay and Fred have been plugging that gap in recent weeks while Paul Pogba, who has an uncertain future at the club himself, remains injured.

United reportedly could have brought Vidal in last summer, when he made the move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich. Reports at the time from Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez Haya claimed that he had been offered to both Manchester clubs, but both turned him down due to his age and injury record.

Indeed, the midfielders Man United have been linked with this season have all been young, emerging talent - John McGinn, Bruno Fernandes, Sean Longstaff, James Maddison and Declan Rice - so Vidal would represent a shift away from that profile.

However, circumstances have changed and it's clear they need someone to help them push on and challenge for the top four. Vidal's experience, availability and affordability may make him the ideal short-term solution for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

