Barcelona transfer news: Barca and PSG lead race for Man City's departing hero Sergio Aguero

Barcelona are reportedly the favourites to sign Sergio Aguero when he leaves Manchester City this summer, but Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG are also interested in the striker.

The Citizens announced on Monday that the 32-year-old will leave the Etihad Stadium after 10 years at the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Aguero, who is City’s all-time top scorer with 257 goals, is not lacking options for the next step of his career, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Spanish and Italian giants Real Madrid and Juve will fight for his signature, but Barca are considered frontrunners.

The Catalan club’s newly-elected president Joan Laporta previously vowed to sign the striker, while the opportunity to play alongside his Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi could tempt Aguero.

However, Todo Fichajes reports that PSG have been working for weeks on a deal for the City legend and the striker is tempted by a move to France.

Aguero has played a peripheral role for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, mostly due to illness and injury, scoring one goal in eight Premier League appearances.

