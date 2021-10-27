Burnley v Tottenham live stream: How to watch the Carabao Cup from anywhere in the world

Burnley v Tottenham live stream, Wednesday 27 October, 7:45pm

Looking for a Burnley v Tottenham live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Burnley and Tottenham compete for a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals when they go head-to-head at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

The Clarets' run to the semis in 2008/09 remains the only time they've gone beyond Round Four since the 1982/83 season - while Spurs' 2008 triumph brought them their last trophy.

Sean Dyche's sides two wins so far in 2021/22 have come in this competition, with a penalty shootout win over Newcastle followed by a 4-1 victory against League One Rochdale.

As for Spurs, they had looked like they might be starting to turn a corner under Nuno Espirito Santo - only to lose their last two games, with Sunday's 1-0 defeat at West Ham coming despite Nuno rotating his entire starting 11 for the Europa League loss away to Vitesse Arnhem in the week.

The hosts have only lost one of their last four matches - 2-0 away to Manchester City - including a 2-2 draw at Southampton last time out, but they haven't beaten Premier League opposition at home since a 3-2 success against Aston Villa back in January.

How much Nuno rotates for this one remains to be seen, but Pierluigi Gollini, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil all started as Spurs knocked Wolves out on penalties in Round Three.

Dyche, meanwhile, may well bring in the likes of Wayne Hennessey, Phil Bardsley and Jay Rodriguez.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 27 October

(Image credit: Getty)

(Image credit: Future)

UK TV rights

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to the competition, showing games from all-rounds - including both two-legged semi-finals and the final.

