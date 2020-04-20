Celtic’s James Forrest looking forward to facing younger brother

Celtic winger James Forrest is looking forward to finally facing his brother after years of taking special note of Ayr’s number in cup draws.

Alan Forrest, who is also a winger, recently signed a pre-contract with Celtic’s Scottish Premiership rivals Livingston after making almost 250 appearances for Ayr.

The Scotland international, who is five years older than his 23-year-old brother, told the Celtic View Podcast: “Every cup draw over the years we’ve just never managed to get Ayr but now he’s going to be playing with Livingston we’ll play against each other.

“It’ll be strange, a different occasion but one to look forward to. The family will just want it to go well for both but that can’t happen in football.

Alan Forrest celebrates scoring against Rangers in 2018 (PA)

“I’ve watched him over the years and I know what he can do – he’s a really good player.

“So I’m delighted for him that he’s got his move and I’m really confident that he’ll do well and he’ll produce the goods.

“He was at Celtic academy before so the coaches that had him will know the ability he has got. It’s good for him he is going to be playing in the top division. I think he was always going to be there at some point.”

Nobody knows when the pair will meet on the pitch given the ongoing uncertainty over a return to action for Scottish football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

🎧 On the latest episode of the @CelticView podcast in association with @EdenMill…#CelticFC's James Forrest reflects on the season so far, looks back at some of his eight-in-a-row highlights, and talks about the prospect of facing his brother in the Premiership! 🍀— Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) April 20, 2020

Forrest is used to getting the shortest of summer breaks before Celtic’s Champions League qualifying campaigns begin and he admits he is in completely new territory.

“It’s maybe a wee bit similar to the off-season when you have a couple of weeks but for all the players this is a strange time,” he said. “Nobody has ever been through this.

“In the off-season you know it’s a couple of weeks until you are back in and you know what you can do to get ready. But now it’s hard to judge it when we have not got a deadline or a set date.

“It’s a new experience for everyone and I think everyone will be trying to figure out their own routines to make sure it works for them.”