Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to withdraw from European Super League: breakaway project thrown into crisis

Four clubs are preparing to withdraw from the European Super League, according to reports, less than two days after the controversial breakaway project was announced.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all now expected to pull support from the Super League, which has received enormous criticism from fans, footballing authorities and national governments.

Chelsea were the first confirmed team to pull out on Tuesday evening, quickly followed by Manchester City. Both sides are still competing in this season's Champions League, though had been threatened with expulsion.

The news came as Blues fans gathered outside Stamford Bridge ahead of tonight's game with Brighton to protest the decision.

Reports have followed from Spain that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also withdrawing.

The departures would leave just eight of Sunday night's founding 12 clubs on board, and the future of the idea in deep doubt.

As yet, there are no reports that Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Madird, Juventus, AC Milan or Inter Milan are on the verge of leaving.

