Chelsea report: Blues keen on Barcelona star - but the Catalans want one player in return

Chelsea are considering a summer swoop for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest, according to reports.

A consortium led by the American billionaire Todd Boehly is set to complete its takeover of Chelsea by the end of the month.

Thomas Tuchel has been told there will be money to spend in the transfer market as the Blues strive to get closer to Manchester City and Liverpool next season.

The defence has been earmarked as an area of the squad in particular need of strengthening, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on the way out.

Thiago Silva will turn 38 in September, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso both face uncertain futures.

Azpilicueta is out of contract in June, although Chelsea have the option to extend his deal for another 12 months, while Alonso will be a free agent in 2023.

Barcelona have already agreed a deal to sign Christensen on a free transfer and they are interested in the Spanish duo too.

According to Sport, Chelsea would only be willing to let Azpilicueta and Alonso depart for a fee.

However, a swap deal could be in the offing since Tuchel is said to be an admirer of Dest.

Barcelona are ready to listen to offers for the United States international, whom they value at £17m.

They would also be open to a deal taking Dest to Stamford Bridge and at least one of Alonso or Azpilicueta to the Camp Nou.

It is not clear where the American would fit in at Stamford Bridge with Reece James firmly established at right wing-back.

The England international has at times been deployed as a right-sided centre-half this season, so perhaps Dest could play on the flank when James is used in that role.

Chelsea secured Champions League football for next season with a 3-0 victory over Leeds on Wednesday.

Tuchel's side will now turn their attention to the FA Cup final against Liverpool this weekend.