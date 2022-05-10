Chelsea report: Blues told offer of £51.4m would be enough to sign Argentina international

Chelsea have been told exactly how much it will cost them to sign Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Argentina international has been linked with both the Blues and Arsenal in recent months.

Martinez is having his best season yet at Inter with 23 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.

Having struck up a fine partnership with Romelu Lukaku in 2019/20 and 2020/21, he has done the same with Edin Dzeko this time around.

And although Martinez is happy at San Siro, Inter's financial problems mean he could be sold this summer.

"We are not depending on a transfer, he is at Inter, he is happy, the city is wonderful," Martinez's agent, told Radio Colonia.

"Sometimes the press publishes things about a transfer, but Lautaro is thinking about Inter, giving the people of Inter joy, becoming champions and working for the World Cup."

However, Gazzetta dello Sport explains why Martinez might not be at Inter next term despite the fact he is enjoying life in Milan.

The Italian publication states that the Italian champions would seriously consider an offer of £51.4m.

That sort of money would ease Inter's financial woes and put them on a more stable footing.

That news will be received positively in west London, as Chelsea consider reuniting Martinez with Lukaku - who has underwhelmed since returning to the club - at Stamford Bridge.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly is close to completing its takeover of Chelsea, and the Daily Telegraph writes that Thomas Tuchel expects to be backed in the transfer market.

Martinez might not be a priority, though, with Chelsea arguably in greater need of bolstering their options in defence.

A failure to qualify for the Champions League would complicate matters for the Blues, whose faltering form could see them overtaken by Arsenal or Tottenham.

Chelsea have a five-point lead over fifth-placed Spurs, but their fans could start to get nervous if they lose to Leeds on Wednesday.