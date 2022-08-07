Chelsea report: Two Premier League sides to battle German giants for Blues winger

Borussia Dortmund have opened talks to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan, according to reports, but Leicester and Southampton are also in the running.

Thomas Tuchel left the England international out of his squad for the Blues' Premier League opener against Everton on Saturday, fuelling rumours of an exit.

It seems that the 21-year-old won’t be short on suitors before the transfer window closes, with interest coming from home and abroad.

Sky Sports News say that Dortmund are talking to Hudson-Odoi’s representatives about a loan, but the player and his team want to hear all the options before deciding on their next move.

Those options could include a Premier League stay with Leicester or Southampton, according to The Guardian, with both English clubs interested in a loan deal.

Chelsea are keen on Foxes defender Wesley Fofana, and are ready to make an £85m offer for the centre-back, but there has been no indication that Hudson-Odoi would be involved in that deal.

Hudson-Odoi struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge last season, making 15 Premier League appearances and scoring one goal.

The forward has two more years left to run on his deal in west London, but his omission from Tuchel’s squad against Everton underlined that he isn’t in the German’s plans.

Chelsea kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park, coming courtesy of a Jorginho penalty.