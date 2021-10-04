Chelsea transfer news: Atletico Madrid weighing up move for Timo Werner

Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on Timo Werner ahead of a possible move next summer, according to reports.

The Germany international joined Chelsea last summer but had a mixed debut season at the club.

The forward arrived at Stamford Bridge with a fine goalscoring record from his time in the Bundesliga, but he found the back of the net just 12 times in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Werner was a regular under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, and he helped the Blues win the Champions League in May.

The former RB Leipzig attacker has found game time harder to come by so far this season, though.

Werner is yet to feature in the Champions League in 2021/22, and he has started only three of Chelsea's six Premier League games.

That is perhaps more than he would have started had Mason Mount not been injured in the last couple of weeks.

Romelu Lukaku's return to west London has pushed Werner down the pecking order, although he has partnered the Belgium international in a front two at times.

Speculation over his future abounds, however, and a report by Transfer Market Web states that Atletico has emerged as a possible destination for the 25-year-old.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also monitoring the situation, with Diego Simeone's side the latest to register an interest in Werner.

The forward's work ethic cannot be called into question, and his speed and direct running is an asset.

But it is impossible to deny that more was expected of Werner in terms of goalscoring.

Chelsea have numerous options in the wide forward roles either side of Lukaku, and they might therefore be willing to listen to offers for the German next summer.

Plenty can change between now and then, though, and the fact that Tuchel continues to hand Werner opportunities suggests he has not lost faith in his compatriot.

