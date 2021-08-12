Chelsea transfer news: Blues accept Roma’s £34million bid for Tammy Abraham

Chelsea have accepted a £34million offer from Roma for Tammy Abraham, who looks destined to leave the club this summer.

According to Goal, Abraham is free to discuss personal terms ahead of a potential move to Serie A, although Arsenal haven’t given up hope of signing him.

The 23-year-old is being lined up as a replacement for Edin Dzeko in a chain of interlinked transfers.

Inter Milan completed the signing of the Bosnian striker yesterday in anticipation of Romelu Lukaku’s impending return to Stamford Bridge.

Roma’s offer for Abraham includes a buy-back clause, indicating that the Blues will continue to monitor his progress from afar.

The England international has also been linked with West Ham United and Aston Villa, where he enjoyed a productive loan spell three years ago.

Abraham has dramatically fallen out of favour since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January.

The German manager quickly improved Chelsea’s defence, but their attacking threat suffered as a result.

The Blues have only scored more than two goals in a league game once under the German manager, when beating Crystal Palace 4-1 at Selhurst Park.

Despite playing infrequently in the second half of the season, Abraham still finished as Chelsea’s joint-top scorer in all competitions.

The academy graduate now appears to be heading for the exit, with Tuchel keen to add more firepower to his team.

Lukaku would certainly do that, having scored 64 goals in 95 games for Inter over the last two years, helping them to a long-awaited Serie A title.

The Belgian striker is set to rejoin Chelsea for a club-record fee of £97.5million, seven years after his first spell in London came to an end.