Chelsea transfer news: Blues keen on RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are considering a move for RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder has made a tremendous start to the season, scoring nine goals in 10 games in all competitions.

Nkunku found the net three times in Leipzig's recent Champions League defeat by Manchester City.

The uncapped Frenchman has also excelled in the Bundesliga despite his team's struggles.

Unsurprisingly Nkunku has been linked with a move away from Leipzig next summer.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old ahead of a possible swoop at the end of the campaign.

Nkunku is under contract at the Red Bull Arena until 2024, but Leipzig have demonstrated a willingness to sell their star players for the right price.

The Blues signed Timo Werner from Nkunku's current club last year and will hope to land another of Leipzig's talents ahead of next season.

Thomas Tuchel worked with the versatile forward during his time in charge of PSG.

Nkunku racked up 78 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants before moving to Leipzig in 2019.

Capable of playing in a central role or on either flank, the Frenchman was surprisingly left out of Didier Deschamps' squad for the Nations League Finals.

He is expected to earn his first cap for the national team in the coming months, though.

Chelsea are not the only club who have shown an interest in Nkunku, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also keen.

Tuchel already has plenty of options in attack, with Werner, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all competing for a place alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has also been deployed as part of Tuchel's front three, although the German appears to see him as a wing-back first and foremost.

If Nkunku does arrive in west London next summer, it could be bad news for someone like Werner or Ziyech.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 most valuable English players according to Transfermarkt?

FIFA 21 How to beat any defender one-on-one using 'The Bridge' technique

FEATURE 12 of football's ludicrously short managerial reigns