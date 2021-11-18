Chelsea transfer news: Blues ready to strike deal with Barcelona for winger

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech is a January transfer target for new Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez, according to reports.

The Moroccan has found himself out of favour this season under Thomas Tuchel, making just one league start.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that the Chelsea man is on Barca’s list of January targets as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

The Catalan club hired former midfielder Xavi earlier this month after sacking Ronald Koeman, and the new boss wants to bring in one or two players in the winter window.

The Blues could allow Ziyech to leave on loan with the option to buy, an option that suits both parties.

The forward has struggled to gain a regular starting spot since joining Chelsea from Ajax in 2020, starting 15 Premier League games last season.

He has a deal until 2025 at Stamford Bridge, but isn’t seen as a key player with the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount ahead of him in the pecking order.

Barcelona’s hunt for new attacking options is not a secret, and the list of names they’ve been linked to is a lengthy one.

Raheem Sterling, Dani Olmo and Adama Traore are among those said to be on the La Liga giants’ shortlist, but the financial issues they are facing limit their possibilities in January.

Barca are struggling this season, languishing in ninth place, 11 points off league leaders Real Sociedad.

The departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann over the summer left them light in attack, with Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati carrying the goalscoring burden so far with six and four goals respectively in all competitions.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

QUIZ Can you name every club in Europe's top five leagues 2021/22?