Chelsea transfer news: Blues will join Manchester United in offering Lucas Vazquez a contract

Chelsea and Manchester United are ready to do battle for Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez, who is out of contract this summer.

According to ABC, the winger has rejected Real’s last offer, alerting some of Europe’s biggest clubs to his availability.

Vazquez turned down the chance to sign a new three-year deal, which would have involved a 10 percent wage cut, and now looks set to leave the club.

Chelsea, Man United, AC Milan and Bayern Munich are all prepared to offer him four-year deals on higher wages than he is currently earning at Real.

The versatile player, who is comfortable anywhere on the right flank, has spent his entire career at the Bernabeu, with the exception of a season on loan at Espanyol.

He has made more than 200 appearances for Los Blancos over the last six years and is highly rated by Zinedine Zidane, who still hopes to keep him at the club.

Vazquez has been a regular starter this season as Zidane’s side have fought to retain their title in difficult circumstances.

Atletico Madid currently lead the way on 66 points, three ahead of their local rivals, with Barcelona able to move into second if they win their game in hand.

At 29, Vazquez is in his prime and believes his recent performances warrant a better contract than Real are offering.

Like many players who came through the club’s youth system, he feels undervalued compared to the expensive and high-profile signings who typically take precedence.

Unwilling to accept a wage cut, Vazquez seems destined to move elsewhere, with Chelsea and Man United both attractive options to consider.