Chelsea transfer news: David Moyes responds to Blues and Man Utd’s interest in Declan Rice

David Moyes insists West Ham have not had any contact from Manchester United or Chelsea regarding in-demand midfielder Declan Rice.

The England international has been one of West Ham’s standout performers so far this season.

Rice has been ever-present for Moyes’ side, playing every minute of every Premier League game to help West Ham into ninth place.

He was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer and Manchester United have now added their name to his list of suitors.

However, Moyes insists neither club has been in touch with West Ham, who are determined to keep hold of their prized asset.

“They're not true, we've had no contact from either of those clubs regarding Declan and we wouldn't want any anyway,” Moyes told Amazon Prime after his side's 1-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

“He's doing great for us, he's a big leader now, he's taken a lot of the weight off Mark Noble. He's turning out to be a really good player but also a really good boy and good around the club.”

Moyes also addressed his own plans for the January transfer window, as West Ham look to challenge for Europe in the second half of the campaign.

“I'd like some pace and someone who can run in behind because Michail [Antonio] does that and if we don't have him through injury or we need to rest him we would like that type.

“That would be something we would want if we could. The truth is there isn't a big window of players available at this moment in time and Covid has had an impact on clubs and transfers.”

West Ham return to Premier League action against West Brom - led by former Hammers boss Sam Allardyce - on Tuesday.

Moyes’ men will then host Doncaster Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup next weekend.

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

TRANSFERS 5 things you need to know about Manchester United signing Amad Diallo

INTERVIEW Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson remembers crippling loneliness which ruined his Gunners career

QUIZ! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?