Chelsea transfer news: Mason Mount prepared to leave unless contract offer is improved

Mason Mount would be prepared to leave Chelsea unless if he is offered a contract which accurately reflects his value to the team, according to reports.

The homegrown star has been one of the Blues' most impressive performers since he broke into the team in 2019.

Mount was named Chelsea's Player of the Year last season, as he helped the club win the Champions League and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The England international has become one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel's team sheet, despite previous fears that he could be phased out after Frank Lampard vacated the managerial hot seat in January.

Yet Mount has grown frustrated with a lack of progress in discussions over a new deal at Stamford Bridge, writes the Daily Star Sunday.

The attacking midfielder is under contract until 2024 having signed a five-year deal in 2019.

However, that contract was drawn up and signed before Mount had made his first-team debut for the Blues.

As such he remains one of the lowest-paid members of the Chelsea squad, earning around £75,000 per week.

The club agrees that Mount deserves an improved deal now that he is one of their most important players.

But the two parties have not yet reached an agreement on the terms of that contract.

The aforementioned report states that Mount feels underappreciated by Chelsea compared to other high-profile members of the squad.

The academy graduate believes he is not treated as well as some of the players the west Londoners have signed for big money in recent years.

Mount feels Chelsea might be taking his loyalty for granted, but he would be prepared to seek pastures new if he continues to feel undervalued by his employers.

Reports state that Chelsea have offered Mount a deal worth £150,000 per week, but the player presumably feels he deserves a bigger contract.

