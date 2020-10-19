Chelsea transfer news: Paulo Dybala future in doubt after reported Juventus bust-up

Paulo Dybala’s Juventus future looks in grave doubt after a reported bust-up with the club’s chief football officer.

The Argentina international has endured a difficult start to the season having failed to make it onto the pitch in Serie A.

Dybala was again left out of the starting XI for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Crotone.

And he did not even make it off the bench as Juve chased a winner against the newly-promoted side.

New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has not yet found a place for Dybala in his team, and Chelsea have been linked with a January swoop for the former Palermo man.

Frank Lampard significantly bolstered his attacking options in the summer, signing Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Nevertheless, Tutto Mercato Web have claimed that Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Dybala’s situation in Turin.

The Argentine attacker was also heavily linked with a move to Tottenham ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

And his chances of leaving Juventus have seemingly increased after an alleged clash with Fabio Paratici at the weekend.

According to Tuttosport, Dybala was disappointed with Pirlo’s decision to leave him on the bench against Crotone and made his feelings known to Paratici, Juventus’ chief football officer.

An altercation in the tunnel with a senior member of the club’s hierarchy shows that all is not well for Dybala at the Allianz Stadium.

Chelsea could attempt to take advantage of the situation with a bid in January, although Lampard may opt to prioritise defensive reinforcements when the transfer window reopens.

The Blues’ defence again looked frail in a 3-3 draw with Southampton in their latest Premier League outing on Saturday.

Chelsea have conceded nine goals in their five matches so far this season – more than any other team in the top half of the table except Liverpool, who memorably shipped seven against Aston Villa earlier this month.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - and get your first five issues for just £5!

NOW READ

FEATURE Will no one defend the League Cup? The unloved would-be victim of Project Big Picture is still worth saving

IN THE MAG Arsene Wenger exclusive! Plus Modric, Thiago, Razor Ruddock's hardest men, Schmeichel, Juninho and more

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world