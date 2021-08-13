Chelsea transfer news: Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain target Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is assessing his options as he enters the final year of his contract at Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, the club are keen to extend his deal but Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both expressed interest in the defender.

Until the situation is resolved, Rudiger is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club in January.

He recently confirmed that Chelsea have opened discussions about prolonging his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond next summer.

“As I said before, I wanted to concentrate on the Euros, then, after I come back, talks can start,” explained Rudiger ahead of the Super Cup final against Villarreal.

“That is what has happened for now. Talks have begun and we will see what time brings.”

Thomas Tuchel, who was appointed in January, is known to rate Rudiger highly and wants to keep him at the club.

The former Roma man fell out of favour under Frank Lampard and was close to leaving Stamford Bridge last year, but he became a regular starter following the change of manager.

He helped Chelsea enjoy a superb end to the season as they finished in the top four and reached the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Rudiger started in both and played his part in keeping Manchester City at bay as the Blues were crowned European champions for the second time in their history.

The 29-year-old was also ever present for Germany at the Euros as they sneaked through the group stage before losing 2-0 to England in the second round at Wembley.

Tuchel is keen to add Sevilla’s Jules Kounde to his centre-back options, prompting speculation that Kurt Zouma could be sold.

Rudiger may want to see how that affects his standing in the squad before committing his future to the club.