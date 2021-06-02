Chelsea transfer news: Roman Abramovich personally driving Romelu Lukaku push - report

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is personally overseeing the club’s pursuit of Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Blues have wasted little time in beginning their summer recruitment drive following Saturday’s success in the Champions League final.

A new centre-forward is near the top of Thomas Tuchel’s list of targets, and Lukaku has emerged as the favourite to fulfil that role.

The Belgium international, who made 15 appearances for Chelsea earlier in his career, could leave Inter this summer.

The Italian giants will be forced to sell several players this summer to balance the books, while Antonio Conte departed as manager last week.

Chelsea have also been linked with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, but Lukaku has emerged as the most likely candidate in recent days.

According to Eurosport , the European champions are so keen to re-sign Lukaku that Abramovich is leading the attempt to prise him away from Inter.

The Russian oligarch is convinced that Lukaku is the man to spearhead a potential Premier League title tilt next term.

Discussions over personal terms have already been held, but Manchester City could yet scupper a deal.

Pep Guardiola’s side are also on the lookout for a new striker, with Lukaku among the names under consideration.

The 28-year-old could command higher wages at the Etihad Stadium, and that could influence his thinking.

Lukaku has enjoyed his time at Inter but he wants to compete for silverware season in, season out, and it is unclear whether the Nerazzurri will be able to challenge for the biggest prizes next term.

Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham both look set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, leaving Chelsea short of options in attack.

Timo Werner endured a difficult season in terms of goalscoring - he found the net just 12 times in all competitions - but the German was a key part of Tuchel’s system.

However, Lukaku will become Chelsea’s first-choice No.9 if they are able to get a deal over the line.

