Chelsea transfer news: Romelu Lukaku appears to rule out Blues return

Romelu Lukaku appears to have ruled out a return to Chelsea, amid rumours linking the striker with a move back to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku left the Blues for Everton in 2014, before joining Manchester United in 2017 then Inter Milan two years later.

Antonio Conte’s Inter secured a first Serie A title in 11 years over the weekend, beating Crotone 2-0, and afterwards Lukaku spoke of his happiness in Italy.

“I am so happy for all the Inter fans in the world, for the team, the staff, the president and everyone,” the Belgian told Sky Sport Italia. “I am truly proud to play for Inter.

Lukaku added that 2020/21 has been the best season of his career. “It’s wonderful and I hope to continue like this,” he went on. I want to hank everyone; I am truly so happy.”

The 27-year-old has notched 27 goals in all competitions this season and trails only Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A scoring charts.

While it seems highly unlikely that Lukaku will leave, Inter are thought to value him at £105 million in any case.

Chelsea are still expected to be in the market for a striker this summer, with none of their front men having scored more than six league goals this season. Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland have both been touted as potential targets, although the latter looks set to stay at Borussia Dortmund next season.

