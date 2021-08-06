Chelsea transfer news: Southampton target Tammy Abraham as Danny Ings' replacement

Southampton are looking to agree a deal for Tammy Abraham after Danny Ings joined Aston Villa for £30million.

According to Talksport, the Saints would prefer to take Abraham on loan but Chelsea are holding out for a permanent move.

Ings’ departure has left Southampton looking short of goals with the new season just over a week away, prompting them to take immediate action.

Abraham impressed under Frank Lampard as one of several academy graduates to establish themselves in the first team during Chelsea’s transfer ban.

Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi also benefited from a consistent run of games.

But the appointment of Thomas Tuchel in January saw Abraham granted few opportunities to play in the second half of last season.

As a result, speculation is rife that he will leave the club this summer, with Aston Villa, Arsenal and West Ham United all linked with moves for the 23-year-old.

Southampton’s need is most pressing given the devastating loss of Ings, who has helped keep the club away from danger in recent years.

During his three seasons at St. Mary’s, the striker scored a remarkable 46 goals in 100 appearances in all competitions.

After an injury-hampered spell at Liverpool, Ings was back to his best on the South Coast, combining excellent work rate with clinical finishing.

Despite losing Jack Grealish for a British record fee of £100million, Aston Villa have made some clever moves in the transfer market this summer.

Ings joins Norwich City’s Emi Buendia, Inter Milan’s Ashley Young and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey at Villa Park, with more expected to arrive before the deadline.

A couple of bids have already been made for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse but the club are determined to keep him.