Christopher Long and Jermaine Hylton doubts for Motherwell’s clash with Hibs

Attackers Christopher Long (ankle) and Jermaine Hylton (illness) are doubts for Motherwell’s Ladbrokes Premiership encounter with Hibernian.

Barry Maguire and Jamie Semple remain on the sidelines with knocks.

Long-term absentees Charles Dunne (groin) and David Turnbull (knee) are also out.

Hibernian have offloaded striker Olly Shaw to Ross County.

The Scotland Under-21 ace had fallen out of favour with new boss Jack Ross and has been allowed to make his move to Dingwall.

Defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous and midfielder Stevie Mallan (all knee) remain out.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Carroll, Grimshaw, Mugabi, Hartley, Gallagher, Donnelly, O’Hara, Polworth, Campbell, Seedorf, Ndjoli, Scott, Manzinga, Ilic, Long, Carson.

Hibernian provisional squad: Marciano, Stevenson, James, Gray, Whittaker, McGregor, Jackson, Hanlon, Hallberg, Horgan, Allan, Doidge, Slivka, Boyle, Newell, Porteous, Kamberi, Omeonga, Bogdan.