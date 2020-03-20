Everton commit £50,000 to launch ‘Blue Family’ outreach programme

Everton have committed £50,000 to launch a new “Blue Family” outreach programme to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email sent to the club’s supporters, chief executive officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale outlined the initiative, which also aims to keep regular contact with fans.

The statement said: “Our society is currently facing an unprecedented challenge and this football club has never shied away from its responsibility as a vital part of the community.”

The club’s new outreach and engagement campaign – launched in conjunction with Everton in the Community – aims to provide support and assistance to the most vulnerable, socially-isolated and at-risk people as well as maintaining contact with fans.

The statement continued: “We are fully committed to helping our city in whatever capacity we can throughout this difficult period.

“I’m sure I speak for all Evertonians when I express my thanks and send my love to all our supporters working in the emergency services and their families.

“The work they are carrying out to keep us and our community safe is truly amazing…and Everton is proud of each and every one of them.

“I know the entire Everton Family will come together through this time and that we are all looking after each other.”