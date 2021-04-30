Everton transfer news: Toffees to battle West Ham and Brighton for Leipzig’s Hwang Hee-chan

Everton are set to compete with West Ham and Brighton for the signature of RB Leipzig forward Hwang Hee-chan this summer, say reports.

The South Korea international joined the Bundesliga club from Salzburg last summer, but could already be heading for the exit.

Goal reports that the Toffees had an offer for the 25-year-old rejected in January, but will revive their interest at the end of the season.

Hwang has had a difficult debut season in Germany, making just one league start all season in the league and failing score in any of his 15 Bundesliga outings.

However, the Merseyside club remain interested, while West Ham, Brighton and Wolfsburg are also considering bids.

The Hammers were also knocked back in January, when they tried to sign the forward on loan for the rest of the season.

Hwang is currently considering his options, as his former Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch has just been appointed as Leipzig boss for next season.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Kevin Keegan on Newcastle's 1995/96 Premier League challenge: “I still have nightmares about how we threw the title away”

FEATURE Manchester City’s record in the Champions League under Pep Guardiola

QUIZ! Can you name Unai Emery's 30 most-used Arsenal players?