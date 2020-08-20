In pictures: Liverpool and Leeds’ classic encounters
By PA Staff
Premier League champions Liverpool will open the defence of their title with a tantalising clash against promoted Leeds.
The last time the sides met in the top flight was 16 and a half years ago due to Leeds’ relegation in 2004.
Here, the PA news agency looks back some of the best images from what is a fixture steeped in history.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.