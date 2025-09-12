It's the ultimate Leeds United quiz, as we test your knowledge on the Whites.

With 40 questions coming to you thick and fast, this quiz is going to look at everything from Don Revie's heroes and Marcelo Bielsa's methods, along with stars who went far in the Champions League and lifted league titles for Leeds.

First up, a deep dive into the mind of a coaching icon. Can you name Marcelo Bielsa's most-played players at each of the clubs he's managed? Then, for a true test of goalscoring greatness, see if you can name every Leeds United player with 10 or more Premier League goals.

Next, we're travelling back to a truly golden era. Can you recall every member of the iconic Leeds United squad from the 2000/01 season that went all the way to the Champions League semi-finals? This is the one that will separate the die-hards from the rest!

