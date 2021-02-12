Jose Mourinho going nowhere as Tottenham back under-fire manager to finish rollercoaster season

Jose Mourinho’s position as Tottenham manager is safe at least until the end of the season, according to reports.

The Portuguese boss has come under increasing pressure following a poor run of recent form and they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Everton in a 5-4 extra time thriller on Wednesday.

That was Spurs’ fourth defeat in their last five games in all competitions, a run of results that has led to speculation over Mourinho’s job security.

But the Mirror reports that despite the issues on and off the pitch in north London, Mourinho will be backed to guide the team through to the summer.

Chairman Daniel Levy continues to back the former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid boss and won’t make a change even if the bad results continue.

Mourinho, who succeeded Mauricio Pochettino in the job in November 2019, has a contract with Spurs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

He guided them to sixth place in his first season in charge and they are currently eighth, four points off the Champions League places, with spots in the League Cup final and Europa League knockout stages secured.

Spurs face a tough run of fixtures in the next few weeks, as they travel to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday before two European ties against Wolfsberger either side of a tricky trip to West Ham.

