Julian Nagelsmann tipped to succeed Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager

Manchester City legend Shaun Goater believes Julian Nagelsmann could succeed Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The Catalan is into his fifth season as City boss and has been tipped to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this season.

Mauricio Pochettino is among the names who has been linked with replacing Guardiola at the helm.

But Goater believes Nagelsmann, who led RB Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals last season, would be an ideal fit.

“I really like Nagelsmann, he’s a young manager who is brave, offensive in his game and that’s Pep’s style,” the former striker told Genting Bet.

“The brand of football that City play is possession based with creativity, full-backs going forward, full-backs also being inverted and you don't see wide players or wingers, you see both. Working with those front three, that’s a brand of football that Pep has created.

“Nagelsmann is a sort of manager that is brave when I've seen his teams and I like that about him.

“He sort of says, ‘Right, we're coming to win this game’ and he does tactical moves that stretch the opposition and make them think differently, rather than playing a cagey game, so I really like some of the things I've seen his teams do.

“With Pochettino, we’ve seen how he operated at Tottenham and he was just starting to really build some good things as a good manager but he didn't quite win anything there, but again, played a great brand of football. So, both of them would be exciting managers.”

Nagelsmann’s side were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester United in the Champions League this week.

However, Leipzig are currently top of the Bundesliga ahead of their meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Nagelsmann is under contract at the Red Bull Arena until 2023.

