Juve extend advantage after Inter Milan are held at Lecce

Inter Milan’s Serie A title challenge hit another stumbling block after a 1-1 draw at lowly Lecce, allowing Juventus to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Antonio Conte’s side looked set for victory when Alessandro Bastoni headed them in front with 18 minutes remaining. However, Marco Mancosu grabbed a precious point for the southerners by equalising just five minutes later.

Inter have won only two of their last six league games and are now four points behind reigning champions Juventus after a Cristiano Ronaldo double saw them win 2-1 against Parma in Sunday’s late kick-off.

Earlier Ante Rebic scored twice, including the stoppage time winner, against Udinese as AC Milan triumphed 3-2 at San Siro.

Fabio Borini, who left Milan on this week, scored a debut goal for new club Hellas Verona in their 1-1 draw at Bologna.

Roma returned to winning ways after back-to-back league defeats with a 3-1 victory over struggling Genoa that put them back in the top four.

Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Sunderland striker Fabio Borini scored on his Verona debut (PA)

Cengiz Under opened the scoring before David Biraschi’s own goal. Goran Pandev replied against his former club but Edin Dzeko had the last word.

Mario Balotelli came on as a late substitute and was sent off just seven minutes later as Brescia drew 2-2 with Cagliari. Joao Pedro score twice for the visitors while Ernesto Torregrossa netted a brace for the hosts.

Lionel Messi scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga with a 1-0 home win against Granada, who had German Sanchez sent off.

Lionel Messi got the winner against Granada (AP)

Ante Budimir scored twice in Mallorca’s 4-1 home in against Valencia as they climbed out of the relegation places. The visitors had Daniel Parejo sent off early in the second half.

Borja Iglesias, Sanchez Rodriguez and Sergio Canales were on target as Real Betis won 3-0 against Real Sociedad, Espanyol were 2-1 winners at Villarreal, while Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Bayern Munich scored four second-half goals to beat Jurgen Klinsmann’s Hertha Berlin side and move up to second in the Bundesliga.

Thomas Muller volleyed the visitors ahead on the hour mark, before a Robert Lewandowski penalty and Thiago’s neat finish put the reigning champions firmly in control. Ivan Perisic completed the scoring with six minutes remaining.

Ivan Perisic, second left, celebrates after scoring Bayern’s fourth goal in the win at Hertha Berlin (AP).

The 4-0 win lifted Bayern to within four points of leaders RB Leipzig, who cemented their place at the top of the standings with a 3-1 home victory against Union Berlin on Saturday.

Sunday’s other game saw Bayer Leverkusen win 4-1 at bottom club SC Paderborn. Kevin Volland’s double and a strike from Julian Baumgartlinger had Leverkusen in command at half-time.

Dennis Srbeny pulled a goal back at the start of the second half but Kai Havertz restored the three-goal cushion and sealed a comfortable success.